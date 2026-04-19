Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of QQQ opened at $648.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $601.69 and a 200-day moving average of $610.74. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $427.93 and a 52 week high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

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About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

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