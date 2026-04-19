Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,508 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 507,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 155,654 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 158,199 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 655,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,940 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 119,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $2,549,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Eugene Sparks purchased 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $335,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 996,706 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,202.60. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers’ compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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