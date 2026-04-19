Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.3333.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMER. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Omeros Trading Up 7.2%

OMER stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.68 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 2.53. Omeros has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $3.69. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 688,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 79,263 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 202,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small-molecule and protein therapeutics. The company’s research programs target inflammation, complement-mediated diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’s portfolio encompasses both internally discovered molecules and biologics, reflecting its commitment to advancing treatments for conditions with high unmet medical need.

Omeros’s first FDA-approved product, Omidria® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution), is indicated to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

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