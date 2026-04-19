Comparing Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baidu and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 2 4 16 1 2.70 Crexendo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Baidu currently has a consensus price target of $158.05, suggesting a potential upside of 25.31%. Crexendo has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 42.21%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Baidu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

9.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Baidu and Crexendo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $18.46 billion 2.33 $799.00 million $1.59 79.33 Crexendo $68.17 million 3.02 $5.07 million $0.17 38.88

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 4.21% 5.63% 3.50% Crexendo 7.44% 13.74% 11.22%

Summary

Crexendo beats Baidu on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

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Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; ERNIE Bot, conversational AI bot; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, an online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. It has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Crexendo

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Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides a suite of unified communications, collaboration, video conferencing, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, an IP-based platform; SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software; subscription maintenance and support services; and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

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