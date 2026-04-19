BugsCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.47 Million (BGSC)

BugsCoin (BGSC) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, BugsCoin has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar. BugsCoin has a market capitalization of $15.47 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of BugsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BugsCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75,496.07 or 0.99744092 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75,097.89 or 0.99784815 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BugsCoin

BugsCoin launched on August 23rd, 2024. BugsCoin’s total supply is 14,745,800,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,081,643,825 tokens. The official message board for BugsCoin is t.me/bugscoin_news. BugsCoin’s official Twitter account is @aden_perpdex. BugsCoin’s official website is www.bugscoin.com.

BugsCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BugsCoin (BGSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BugsCoin has a current supply of 14,745,800,644 with 11,081,643,825.12633181 in circulation. The last known price of BugsCoin is 0.00146536 USD and is down -7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,471,937.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bugscoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BugsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BugsCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BugsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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