Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) vs. J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Financial Review

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) and J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vonovia and J. W. Mays, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 0 0 1 0 3.00 J. W. Mays 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of J. W. Mays shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of J. W. Mays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $5.56 billion 4.29 $4.21 billion $2.70 5.21 J. W. Mays $22.47 million 3.62 -$140,000.00 ($0.43) -93.55

This table compares Vonovia and J. W. Mays”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vonovia has higher revenue and earnings than J. W. Mays. J. W. Mays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonovia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vonovia has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. W. Mays has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and J. W. Mays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia 39.42% 12.34% 3.98% J. W. Mays -3.90% -1.62% -0.96%

Summary

Vonovia beats J. W. Mays on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia

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Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About J. W. Mays

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J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

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