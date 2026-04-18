Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 44,444 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,444 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,764,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,898,000 after acquiring an additional 339,573 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,128,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,573,000 after purchasing an additional 348,762 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,674,000 after purchasing an additional 651,136 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,577,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,568,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 10.15%.The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Insider Activity at MDU Resources Group

In related news, Director Charles M. Kelley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,366.04. This trade represents a 164.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $21.00 price target on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDU

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.