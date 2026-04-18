United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Airlines worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,753,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,977,000 after buying an additional 783,551 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its position in United Airlines by 1,282.2% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 776,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,960,000 after buying an additional 720,583 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in United Airlines by 38.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,239,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,067,000 after buying an additional 624,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $56,837,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Airlines Stock Performance
United Airlines stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $63.23 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.19.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines
Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines
In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Key United Airlines News
Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big decline in oil prices eases a major cost headwind for United (fuel costs fall materially, improving margins and near‑term earnings visibility). United Airlines Stock Surges As Oil Prices Collapse
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical de‑escalation (Iran said the Strait of Hormuz would remain open) helped push U.S. indexes to highs and lifted airline sentiment generally, supporting UAL’s rally. S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite Scale Peaks as Trump Sets Stage for Iran Deal Over Weekend
- Positive Sentiment: Sector commentary: airline stocks jumped as oil eased and the Strait reopening reduced disruption risk — reinforcing the same fuel/sentiment drivers behind UAL’s move. Airline stocks jump as oil eases, Strait of Hormuz reopening boosts sentiment
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have slightly trimmed United’s formal fair value (to about $130.17), reflecting a balanced view: confidence in premium demand but caution on fuel, capacity and guidance risk. This is a modest shift rather than a large downgrade. How The Evolving Investment Story Could Reshape United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Fair Value
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings are imminent and analyst focus on key metrics (load factor, PRASM, fuel per ASM) means the stock remains sensitive to the actual print and guidance — outcome could reinforce or reverse today’s move. United (UAL) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts’ Insights on Key Performance Measures
- Negative Sentiment: FAA imposed a summer flight cap at Chicago O’Hare, curbing United’s planned capacity increases at a major hub and potentially limiting revenue upside for peak travel months. FAA clamps down on airline turf war at Chicago O’Hare with summer flight cap
- Negative Sentiment: Report that United’s CEO discussed a possible tie‑up with American introduces a speculative strategic angle — such a combination would face heavy regulatory scrutiny and could be a near‑term distraction or source of uncertainty. United CEO Pitched Trump on Possible Tie-Up With American
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.
In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.
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