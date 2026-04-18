United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Airlines worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,753,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,977,000 after buying an additional 783,551 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its position in United Airlines by 1,282.2% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 776,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,960,000 after buying an additional 720,583 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in United Airlines by 38.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,239,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,067,000 after buying an additional 624,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $56,837,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $63.23 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key United Airlines News

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United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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