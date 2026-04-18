Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $668,000 Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the third quarter worth $485,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 46,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded Packaging Corporation of America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 197,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,422,791. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $213.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.79 and its 200 day moving average is $212.67. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $176.45 and a 52 week high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.34%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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