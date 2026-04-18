Rede Wealth LLC Has $7.68 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 754.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $234.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.52.

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Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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