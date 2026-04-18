Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.46.

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ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:NOW opened at $96.64 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

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About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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