Cwm LLC Acquires 38,915 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $EALT

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $17,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

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Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

EALT opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $36.15.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

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