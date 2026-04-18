Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.71.

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Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

MFI stock opened at C$29.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.11. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$23.35 and a 12-month high of C$36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of C$991.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4334187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

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Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China. The key brands are Maple Leaf and Schneiders, Maple Leaf Prime Naturally, Shopsy, Mitchell’s Gourmet Food, Larse, Parm, and Hygrade.

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