Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 632.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $713.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $510.83 and a 12 month high of $715.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.33 and a 200-day moving average of $681.09.

Key Stories Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.