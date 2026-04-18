Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 632.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2%
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $713.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $510.83 and a 12 month high of $715.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.33 and a 200-day moving average of $681.09.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Broad-market tailwinds: S&P 500 hit fresh record highs after a reported Israel–Lebanon ceasefire and investor sentiment moved further into the “Greed” zone, supporting demand for S&P 500 exposure like IVV. S&P 500 Hits New Record High Amid Lebanon Ceasefire
- Positive Sentiment: Sector rotation supporting the index: plunging oil prices boosted travel and airlines (United, Royal Caribbean led gains), which helps IVV’s cyclical components and is contributing to today’s upside. United and Royal Caribbean Lead the S&P 500 Today. Travel Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Plunge.
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional flows: a disclosure shows BCS Wealth Management materially increased its IVV holdings in Q4, a sign of continued institutional demand for S&P 500 ETF exposure. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management
- Neutral Sentiment: Near-term consolidation possible: futures have paused near highs as headlines (geopolitics, big earnings, tech moves) create mixed intraday signals—this can produce rangebound trading for IVV even while the trend is up. S&P 500 Futures: Pause Near Highs as Trump Signals Iran Progress, Netflix Slides
- Negative Sentiment: Elevated technical and seasonal risk: technical analysts warn the S&P rally is behaving like an “irregular B‑wave” (or late 5th wave) and seasonality often turns around April 18—signals investors should watch for exhaustion or a pullback that would hit IVV. S&P 500 Extends Irregular B‑Wave Rally Toward Key 7120 Level
- Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest: a report flags a notable increase in short interest in IVV, which can amplify volatility on any downside moves and signal some traders positioning for a pullback. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
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