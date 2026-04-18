Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $335,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $163,057,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Sandisk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,250.00 price target on Sandisk and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $920.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $682.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.11. The firm has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 5.04. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $965.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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