Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $335,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $163,057,000.
More Sandisk News
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $1,080 and kept a “Buy” rating, giving another credible analyst boost to upside expectations. Benzinga: BofA raises PT
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore started coverage with an “Outperform” and a $1,200 target, highlighting institutional interest that could support further gains. Evercore initiation (TickerReport)
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish research notes (Arete upgrade and other broker optimism) add to the analyst momentum driving demand. Arete upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Market headlines point to a big retail/institutional surge after ceasefire-related rallies—one roundup shows SanDisk up sharply in a list of big winners. Macro geopolitics (oil/ceasefire) helped risk assets rally. Benzinga: stocks up after ceasefire claims
- Positive Sentiment: Sector research and feature pieces highlight SNDK as a momentum/AI-infrastructure play — analysts point to accelerating AI-driven NAND and enterprise‑SSD demand that underpin revenue and margin upside. Zacks: momentum pick Zacks: SNDK vs Marvell
- Positive Sentiment: Extreme bull cases (including high Evercore upside scenarios covered in media) are circulating and help sentiment—these are bullish but speculative. Yahoo Finance: big Evercore bull case
- Neutral Sentiment: Inclusion in the Nasdaq‑100 (effective Apr 20) is a clear technical catalyst that can increase index/ETF flows into SNDK; this may support near‑term buying but can also concentrate selling around rebalancing dates. MarketBeat: Nasdaq‑100 inclusion
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary asking whether it’s “too late” after a 20x one‑year surge raises valuation and rotation questions; it signals increased scrutiny on fundamentals vs. momentum. Yahoo: valuation/rotation piece
- Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha pieces warn of near‑term volatility and a “sell‑the‑news” risk around the Nasdaq‑100 inclusion and upcoming earnings — they advise caution and suggest waiting for a technical pullback. Seeking Alpha: sell‑the‑news warning
- Negative Sentiment: Other commentary explicitly flags high short‑term volatility and the possibility of a meaningful pullback after the rapid run, underscoring the stock’s elevated beta and valuation risks. Seeking Alpha: volatility warning
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sandisk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $920.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $682.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.11. The firm has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 5.04. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $965.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Sandisk Company Profile
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
Recommended Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.