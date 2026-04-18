Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James Financial from C$61.00 to C$61.50 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.50.

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TMX Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of TSE X opened at C$53.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. The company has a market cap of C$14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.35. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$44.10 and a 12 month high of C$57.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.11.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$457.80 million during the quarter. TMX Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

About TMX Group

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TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

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