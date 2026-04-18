Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,155.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,169 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,456 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,379.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $97.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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