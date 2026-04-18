Ninety One North America Inc. Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 77,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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