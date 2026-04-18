F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38, Zacks reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%.The company had revenue of $450.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

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F.N.B. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from F.N.B.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 3,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

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Key Stories Impacting F.N.B.

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F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company’s main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

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