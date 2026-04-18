F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38, Zacks reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%.The company had revenue of $450.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.
F.N.B. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
F.N.B. Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from F.N.B.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on F.N.B.
Key Stories Impacting F.N.B.
Here are the key news stories impacting F.N.B. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a higher dividend and authorized a $250 million share buyback, a clear shareholder-friendly action that supports the stock. FNB Boosts Dividend, Authorizes $250M Share Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 net income was $137M and diluted EPS rose to $0.38 (from $0.32 a year ago); tangible book value per share (non‑GAAP) increased ~11.4% YoY and revenue growth was driven by higher net interest income and loan growth — underlying fundamentals that support valuation. F.N.B. Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts raised forecasts ahead of the release, and broker commentary leading into the print was constructive — a sentiment tailwind for the shares. FNB Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.38 matched consensus, so the print was not a surprise on the bottom line; investors will look to forward commentary for guidance. F.N.B. (FNB) Matches Q1 Earnings Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Company published its slide deck and earnings call transcript/presentation — useful for monitoring management’s commentary on margins, credit, and digital initiatives. F.N.B. Corporation 2026 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Total revenue of $450.3M came in slightly below some analyst estimates (~$454.1M) and certain outlets flagged rising non-interest expenses and provisions, which temper margin gains. FNB Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues & Expenses Rise Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and coverage pieces are raising the question of whether digital/fee initiatives can offset pockets of revenue pressure — watch for management commentary on growth drivers and expense control in the call transcript. FNB earnings up next: Can digital push offset revenue decline?
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.
The company’s main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.
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