BKV (NYSE:BKV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BKV in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised BKV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on BKV in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BKV from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BKV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

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BKV Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BKV opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. BKV has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). BKV had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $259.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that BKV will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Tameron sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $216,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,791.75. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BKV

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of BKV by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BKV by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 160,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BKV by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 461,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 121,082 shares in the last quarter.

About BKV

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

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