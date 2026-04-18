NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $47.83 Average PT from Analysts

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.8333.

NSSC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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NAPCO Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $45.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.48. NAPCO Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 24.70%.The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NAPCO Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Insider Activity at NAPCO Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 129,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $5,834,393.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,152,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,840,897.24. The trade was a 10.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NAPCO Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,779,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 824,945 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,569,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,457,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 112,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company’s product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO’s offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

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