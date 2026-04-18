Analyzing Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) & SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $266.05 million 2.19 $800,000.00 $0.01 1,393.00 SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 0.30% 5.91% 0.73% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northfield Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 1 1 1 0 2.00 SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Northfield Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.90%. Given Northfield Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp

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Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. Further, the company provides automated teller machines; telephone, internet, and mobile banking services; and ACH and wire transfers, cash management, positive pay, and remote deposit capture services. It operates full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

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