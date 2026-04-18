Charles Collier Sells 3,431 Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $377,993.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,309. This trade represents a 30.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 8th, Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,611,205.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Charles Collier sold 1,715 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $171,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Charles Collier sold 1,715 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $163,902.55.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 203.85 and a beta of 2.00. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $116.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roku had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Arete Research set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,998,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,858 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,298,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,389,000 after purchasing an additional 168,214 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,509,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roku says its platform now exceeds 100 million streaming households worldwide — an important scale inflection that expands ad inventory and pricing leverage for its connected-TV ad business. BusinessWire: 100M households

Roku says its platform now exceeds 100 million streaming households worldwide — an important scale inflection that expands ad inventory and pricing leverage for its connected-TV ad business. Positive Sentiment: Analysis highlights that Roku’s platform revenue now dominates total revenue (~88%), with strong gross margins (~52%), 18% platform revenue growth YoY and management guidance implying ~18% FY26 revenue growth and a 50% increase in adjusted EBITDA — suggesting improving profitability and a path to meaningful free cash flow. Seeking Alpha: AI tailwind

Analysis highlights that Roku’s platform revenue now dominates total revenue (~88%), with strong gross margins (~52%), 18% platform revenue growth YoY and management guidance implying ~18% FY26 revenue growth and a 50% increase in adjusted EBITDA — suggesting improving profitability and a path to meaningful free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Press and analyst coverage emphasizes Roku’s expanding ad engine and clearer segment reporting (Advertising vs. Subscriptions), which can help investors better model ad revenue per user and margin expansion. Yahoo: Ad engine expands

Press and analyst coverage emphasizes Roku’s expanding ad engine and clearer segment reporting (Advertising vs. Subscriptions), which can help investors better model ad revenue per user and margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Roku will report Q1 results on April 30 — this earnings print is a near-term catalyst that will confirm whether ad growth and margins track recent optimistic commentary. Earnings date

Roku will report Q1 results on April 30 — this earnings print is a near-term catalyst that will confirm whether ad growth and margins track recent optimistic commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Retail promotions (e.g., Streaming Stick discounts) and product/OS fixes (Instant Resume, restored local-TV access) may modestly boost device sales and engagement but are secondary to ad monetization. Mashable: Stick sale

Retail promotions (e.g., Streaming Stick discounts) and product/OS fixes (Instant Resume, restored local-TV access) may modestly boost device sales and engagement but are secondary to ad monetization. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (CEO, CFO and others) sold shares this week under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans — the volume of sales can spook some investors even if routine, adding short-term headline pressure. SEC Form 4 (CEO)

Multiple insiders (CEO, CFO and others) sold shares this week under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans — the volume of sales can spook some investors even if routine, adding short-term headline pressure. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Roku from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which could temper momentum from the milestone headlines and raises sensitivity to execution risk. Zacks downgrade

About Roku

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Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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