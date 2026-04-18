Adam Laponis Sells 3,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 122,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,170. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adam Laponis also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 9th, Adam Laponis sold 2,597 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $129,564.33.

On Thursday, February 12th, Adam Laponis sold 7,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.The business had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,559,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,787,000 after buying an additional 832,687 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,403,000 after buying an additional 1,349,867 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,954,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,874,000 after buying an additional 1,812,146 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,377,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,590,000 after buying an additional 1,295,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,074,000 after buying an additional 538,755 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

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Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

Further Reading

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