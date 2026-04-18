Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $252.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Leerink Partners from $232.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.52.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $234.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.02. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The company has a market cap of $564.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

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Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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