Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Jabil by 1,157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,964,000 after buying an additional 1,339,247 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 107.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,319,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,594,000 after buying an additional 682,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $121,710,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 180.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,686,000 after acquiring an additional 487,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 125.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,730,000 after acquiring an additional 327,238 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total value of $3,703,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,830,171.06. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,721 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of JBL opened at $321.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.07 and its 200 day moving average is $237.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.72 and a fifty-two week high of $323.55.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

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