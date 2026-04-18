Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 317,665 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 317,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,276,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 72,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,429,000 after buying an additional 879,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $41.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $42.02.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

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