Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,982 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $26,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $968,160,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,591,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $926,194,000 after acquiring an additional 374,840 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,314,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $870,328,000 after acquiring an additional 202,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,069,543 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $619,127,000 after acquiring an additional 638,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,988,359 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $398,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $203.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.04 and a 52 week high of $204.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on EA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $999,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,157.10. This represents a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $498,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,878.79. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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