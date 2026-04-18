GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NVYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2026

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a 4.8% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NVYY stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Company Profile

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GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Further Reading

Dividend History for GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY)

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