GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NVYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a 4.8% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of NVYY stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Company Profile
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