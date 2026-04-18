Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Charles Peter Kirol Sells 19,806 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 19,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $99,426.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 125,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,062.24. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Peter Kirol also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Tuesday, February 17th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 6,419 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $26,574.66.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Charles Peter Kirol sold 3,399 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $19,884.15.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,776,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331,510 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,796,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,331,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.