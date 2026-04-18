Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Insider Fajerman Sergio Guillinet Sells 20,000 Shares

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) insider Fajerman Sergio Guillinet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,245,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,374.55. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fajerman Sergio Guillinet also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 14th, Fajerman Sergio Guillinet sold 50,000 shares of Itau Unibanco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $469,000.00.

Itau Unibanco Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Itau Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITUB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itau Unibanco from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITUB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itau Unibanco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,959,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,696 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 84,543,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153,787 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,529,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,303 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,525,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,581,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,441,000 after purchasing an additional 956,962 shares during the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

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