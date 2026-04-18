StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) CEO Russell Wayne Ford Sells 10,638 Shares of Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $291,055.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,342 shares in the company, valued at $392,397.12. This trade represents a 42.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Russell Wayne Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 4th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,203,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $1,204,800.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $1,218,800.00.

StandardAero Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of SARO stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SARO shares. Susquehanna set a $38.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on StandardAero

StandardAero News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting StandardAero this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StandardAero

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SARO. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

StandardAero Company Profile

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StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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