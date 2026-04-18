Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 40,283 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,283 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $25,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,969,000 after buying an additional 6,092,192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658,867 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,211,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,659,000 after purchasing an additional 117,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,125,000 after purchasing an additional 59,153 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,199,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

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Key Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. TD Cowen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $40.47 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 723.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

See Also

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