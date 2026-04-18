Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of LRCX stock opened at $267.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.71. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $273.50. The company has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.
Insider Activity at Lam Research
In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.26.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX
More Lam Research News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst write-ups and feature coverage highlight record semiconductor manufacturing demand and an upcoming “massive investor update” that could reinforce bullish guidance; the story frames Lam as a primary beneficiary of industry capacity expansion. Lam Research Stock Analysis: Buy or Sell Before the Massive Investor Update?
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks says Lam is likely to beat Q3 estimates as strong AI-chip demand and rising DRAM capex lift equipment spending — expectations for an earnings beat are directly supportive of the share rally. LRCX Likely to Beat Q3 Earnings Estimates: How to Play the Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: A separate Zacks preview urges investors to look beyond headline EPS/revenue — highlighting margin drivers and backlog indicators that could validate stronger-than-expected results and lift sentiment if reported. Lam Research (LRCX) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Elon Musk’s Terafab project is contacting semiconductor equipment suppliers raise the theoretical prospect of new, large-scale customers for makers of chip fabrication tools — a longer‑term demand driver for suppliers like Lam. Tesla, SpaceX Search For Suppliers For Elon Musk’s Terafab Project: Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Barron’s research/ratings page is updated — useful for tracking analyst coverage but it presents no single new catalyst; check for any rating or target changes that could move the stock. Lam Research Corp.
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry tracker: TSMC beat and raised its outlook, signaling broad AI-driven capacity growth that supports Lam’s end market — but the note also flags geopolitical and macro uncertainties that could affect timing or spending. Stocks to Watch: TSMC, Abbott Laboratories, Nvidia, Netflix
Lam Research Profile
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
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