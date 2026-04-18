Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $267.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.71. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $273.50. The company has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.