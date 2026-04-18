Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAMA. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAMA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama’s Creations
Mama’s Creations Price Performance
Shares of Mama’s Creations stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. Mama’s Creations has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $597.30 million, a P/E ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 0.72.
Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.64 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mama’s Creations will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mama’s Creations
Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.
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