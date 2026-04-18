Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAMA. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAMA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mama’s Creations by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mama’s Creations by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mama’s Creations by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mama’s Creations by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mama’s Creations by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mama’s Creations stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. Mama’s Creations has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $597.30 million, a P/E ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.64 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mama’s Creations will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mama’s Creations

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Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

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