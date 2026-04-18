Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $672,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,568,000 after buying an additional 5,098,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,851.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,382,000 after buying an additional 1,736,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,757,000 after buying an additional 609,023 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 36.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,177,000 after buying an additional 478,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 24.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,870,000 after buying an additional 464,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.45.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $794.75 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.46 and a 12-month high of $801.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

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