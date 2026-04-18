dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.95 and traded as low as GBX 46.90. dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 47.80, with a volume of 12,364,234 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.

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View Our Latest Analysis on dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of £143.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.81.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Analysts expect that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at dotdigital Group

In other news, insider Thomas (Tom) Oliver Mullan bought 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 per share, with a total value of £999.96. Also, insider John Conoley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £5,300. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,081 shares of company stock worth $1,522,212. 18.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About dotdigital Group

(Get Free Report)

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is the leading SaaS provider of an AI-powered customer experience and data platform for intelligent, personalised marketing engagement at scale. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale. With Dotdigital, marketing teams can unify and enrich their customer data, identify valuable customer segments, and deliver personalised cross-channel customer journeys that result in engagements, conversions, and loyalty.

Founded in 1999, Dotdigital is headquartered in London with offices in Manchester, Southampton, New York, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo and Cape Town.

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