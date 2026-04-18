Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 71,359,926 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 83,286,092 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,538,083 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 36.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $118,808.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 308,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,037.39. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 5,529 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $136,511.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,086.88. This represents a 38.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

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Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Shares of HIMS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 58,743,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,807,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 5.47%.Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

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About Hims & Hers Health

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Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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