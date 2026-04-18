Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as low as C$1.95. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 175,414 shares traded.

Intermap Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.21.

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Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 million for the quarter. Intermap Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.50% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows.

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