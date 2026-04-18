Getech Group (LON:GTC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.04 and traded as low as GBX 1.88. Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 1.88, with a volume of 51,028 shares.

Getech Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.04.

About Getech Group

(Get Free Report)

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

Further Reading

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