Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.36 and traded as low as GBX 2.13. Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.28, with a volume of 136,087 shares.

Landore Resources Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.35.

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About Landore Resources

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Landore Resources (AIM: LND) is the 100% owner of the highly prospective BAM Gold Project, Northwestern Ontario, Canada, which has a resource estimate of 1.5M oz Au.

Landore Resource’s strategic objective is to crystallise value from BAM’s last estimated NPV of US$333.6m @ US$1,800/oz spot (from May 2022 PEA), as well as generating additional value from its non-core portfolio of precious and battery metals projects in eastern Canada and the USA.

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