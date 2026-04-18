Short Interest in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Declines By 14.8%

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 644,474 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 756,273 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Orix Corp Ads Price Performance

NYSE IX traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $32.28. 232,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,359. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. Orix Corp Ads has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

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Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.18. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Orix Corp Ads currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orix Corp Ads by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in Orix Corp Ads during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

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ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

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