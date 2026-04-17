UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Price

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

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Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

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About Prologis

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Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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