PDS Planning Inc Sells 8,352 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $32,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.78 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

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