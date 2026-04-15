vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VTVT shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 148,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.51. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company’s lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

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