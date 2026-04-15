Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,404 and last traded at GBX 1,403.05, with a volume of 5553250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,395.

Scottish Mortgage Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of £15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,228.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,175.27.

About Scottish Mortgage

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Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

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