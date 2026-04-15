Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,659,390 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 2,325,009 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,298.9 days.

Vonovia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

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Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE is a Berlin‐based residential real estate company and one of Europe’s leading integrated property groups. Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and trading over the counter in the United States as OTCMKTS:VNNVF, the company owns, manages and develops a diversified portfolio of residential units. Vonovia focuses on long‐term residential rental properties and offers a range of tenant services aimed at enhancing living standards and value retention.

The company traces its roots to Deutsche Annington, which was founded in the early 2000s as a spin‐off from a major energy provider.

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