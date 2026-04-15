Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 283 and last traded at GBX 276, with a volume of 484723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 242.69. The company has a market cap of £263.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

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Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc was formed on September 26, 2016 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

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