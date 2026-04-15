San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,331 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,195,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,154,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,091,000 after buying an additional 219,146 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,960,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,635,000 after buying an additional 177,915 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,630,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,672,000 after buying an additional 126,707 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,576,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,043,000 after buying an additional 160,138 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.02 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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