Patten Group Inc. Acquires New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,230,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8,242.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBJP opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $76.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

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